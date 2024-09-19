Bengal Doctors End Cease-Work, To Resume Essential Services From Saturday

The junior doctors of Bengal called off their massive 41-day protest over the rape-murder of a colleague at a Kolkata hospital and said they will join work from Saturday. But there was a caveat - they said they will not join OPD services or attend elected operations. These would be resumed once they are assured of the state government's commitment to the safety issue, they said.

The announcement came after the state had accepted most of their demands -- and amid massive floods in south Bengal where health services have become a priority.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been on a tour of the flood-hit areas since yesterday. It was the Chief Secretary who attended the last meeting with the doctors on Wednesday and accepted their demands and suggestions regarding security.

Earlier today, he wrote to the Principal Secretary, giving detailed instructions which included ensuring adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, deployment of police and security personnel which would include women, mobile police teams for surveillance at night, central helpline and panic buttons and alarms.

