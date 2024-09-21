Personal Assistant Of Manipur Minister Kidnapped: Cops

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident, the police said. (Representational)

Unknown men abducted the personal assistant of Manipur Consumer Affairs Minister L. Susindro near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday, police said.

The motive behind the abduction of S. Somorendro (43) remains unclear. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident and investigations are ongoing, police said.

This comes a day after armed assailants fired at least five rounds at the residence of former chief secretary Oinam Nabakishore in Bishnupur district on Thursday night. Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

Police recovered empty cartridge cases from the spot and a case has been registered at Bishnupur police station.

