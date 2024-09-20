'100% Correct': Manipur Security Adviser On Intelligence Report '900 Kuki Militants' Entered From Myanmar

Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh speaks to reporters

The Security Adviser to the Manipur government today for the first time publicly confirmed they have received an intelligence report that alerted about the entry of "900 Kuki militants" trained in jungle warfare and use of weaponised drones to Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar. The intelligence report cannot be taken lightly, Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh told reporters today.

The intelligence report was sent to all Senior Superintendents of Police in the districts along the India-Myanmar border in southern Manipur, top intelligence sources told NDTV, requesting anonymity. The report, sent on Thursday, mentioned that "900 Kuki militants, newly trained in use of drone-based bombs, projectles, missiles and jungle warfare have entered Manipur from Myanmar", the sources said.

The "Kuki militants" are believed to be grouped in units of 30 members each and at present are scattered in the periphery, the intelligence sources told NDTV, adding they may launch multiple coordinated attacks on Meitei villages in the last week of September.

In the press conference today, Mr Singh said they believe the report to be "100 per cent correct".

"Unless and until it is proved wrong, we believe that it is 100 per cent correct. Because any intelligence input you have to take 100 per cent correct and prepare for that. If it doesn't come true, then there are two things. Either it didn't happen at all, or because of your efforts it didn't happen. You cannot take it lightly," Mr Singh told reporters.

Ethnic armed groups in Myanmar's Chin State and other states have been fighting the junta, and have taken large parts of the country which the junta earlier controlled. Some of the fighting has taken place close to the border with India, with instances of some junta troops fleeing into India after Chin State rebels overran them.

The Manipur government has long maintained that the ethnic violence in the state was a direct result of a huge spike in the population of illegal immigrants - among other factors - in southern Manipur, which shares a border with Chin State and the Sagaing Region.

In January, on a question about attacks on police commandos in Manipur's border trading town Moreh, the Security Adviser had denied the involvement of Myanmar-based militants. He had, however, admitted there was a possibility that Myanmar militants might have come, though there was no evidence then.

There are many villages of the Kuki tribes in the hills surrounding the Meitei-dominated valley. The clashes between the Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes known as Kukis - a term given by the British in colonial times - who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, has killed over 220 people and internally displaced nearly 50,000.

The general category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.

No Value Of Agreements?

The involvement of overground insurgents from both communities in the Manipur clashes was confirmed recently by the police after a gunfight in Jiribam district, neighbouring Assam.

Three Kuki insurgents who were killed in the gunfight were members of the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), whose two factions are part of the two umbrella Kuki-Zo groups that have signed the controversial tripatriate Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement - a sort of ceasefire - with the state government and the Centre.

A member of the Meitei insurgent group United National Liberation Front (Pambei), or UNLF(P), was also killed in the Jiribam gunfight. The UNLF is the oldest Meitei insurgent group, which later broke up into two factions; the Pambei faction signed a tripartite peace agreement with the Centre and the state government in November 2023.

India-Myanmar Border Fencing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said fencing work had been completed in 30 km of the porous India-Myanmar border in the Manipur section.

The Cabinet Committee on Security has, in principle, approved the construction of border fencing and roads along the 1,643-km international border between India and Myanmar at an approximate cost of Rs 31,000 crore.

The India-Myanmar border passes through Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The Union Home Minister said India has scrapped the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allows people living close to the border to go 16 km into each other's territory without any documents. Foreigners can enter from Myanmar using the standard method i.e. with visas, Mr Shah had said.