Protesting Merger, Pro-Sasikala AIADMK Lawmakers Meet Governor

VK Sasikala's expulsion was a condition of the OPS faction for the AIADMK merger



Nineteen legislators of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK met the state's governor this morning. They have called yesterday's merger between the two factions led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam illegal and are opposed to the decision to throw out party chief VK Sasikala, who is in jail. Led by Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who she had appointed as the AIADMK's No. 2, these legislators want the chief minister sacked.The MLAs have said they will request the governor to sack Chief Minister Palaniswami, alleging that he did not consult Mr Dhinakaran before merging his faction with the Panneerselvam camp, which had voted against his government in a trust vote six months ago.After yesterday's merger, the AIADMK has 134 legislators in the 234-member assembly. That is only 17 more than the 117 needed for a majority and if these 19 MLAs withdraw support, Chief Minister Palaniswami will be in trouble.TTV Dhinakaran, who is not an MLA, has not accompanied the legislators to meet Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao. In a series of tweets last night he vowed to "weed out betrayers" seen to refer to E Palaniswami, whose accession to the top post was arranged by Sasikala before she left Chennai for the Bengaluru prison where she is lodged in a corruption case.The AIADMK had split weeks after the death of its powerful chief J Jayalalithaa in December last year. They two factions had been working on the merger for months and finally came together yesterday.Under the merger agreement, O Panneerselvam or OPS, who was forced by Sasikala to step down as Chief Minister in February this year, has settled for the role of deputy to E Palaniswami , the man who worked under him as a minister months ago.