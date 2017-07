Petitioners say using personal data like fingerprints by the state violates citizens' privacy.

New Delhi: 55 years after the Supreme Court last decided that privacy is not a basic right for citizens, a nine-judge constitution bench returned to the question today as it began hearing a case related to petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme. A five-judge bench including Chief Justice of India JS Khehar yesterday said, "It is essential to decide whether there is right to privacy under the Indian constitution. We are of the view it has to be decided by a 9-judge bench."