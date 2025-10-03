Aadhaar Update Charges Hiked: Check Services And How Much You Need To Pay

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the charges for updating Aadhaar card information, making it costlier for residents to correct or change demographic, biometric, and document-related details.

The new fee structure came into effect from October 1, 2025, and will remain valid until September 30, 2028. It will be reviewed again in October 2028.

Updated Aadhaar Fees:

Demographic updates (name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email): Now Rs 75 (previously Rs 50) if done separately. No extra fee if combined with biometric updates.

Biometric updates (fingerprint, iris scan, or photo): Now Rs 125. This will increase to Rs 150 from October 2028.

Document updates (proof of identity/address):

Free on the myAadhaar portal till June 14, 2026. At enrolment centres, now Rs 75 (up from Rs 50).

Aadhaar printouts via eKYC or other tools: Rs 40 during the first phase, Rs 50 in the second.

Free Biometric Updates for Children: To encourage timely updates, UIDAI has waived biometric fees for specific age groups:

Ages 5-7 & 15-17 years: First mandatory biometric update is free.

Ages 7-15 years: Biometric updates usually cost Rs 125, but the fee is waived till Sept 30, 2026.

Home Enrolment Charges:

For residents unable to visit enrolment centres: A home enrolment visit will cost Rs 700 (incl. GST).

If more than one resident at the same address uses the service, each additional person pays Rs 350.

What This Means:

Aadhaar holders will now pay more to keep their details updated. While children's updates remain free at certain stages, most services have become more expensive under the revised structure.