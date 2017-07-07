Presidential Candidate Meira Kumar Comes To Patna; Nitish Kumar Leaves For Rajgir Meira Kumar arrived in Patna last evening and held an interactive session with Congress and RJD legislators at a hotel in the city.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Presidential candidate Meira Kumar was welcomed by Congress supporters in Patna. (PTI) Patna: Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar today arrived in her home state Bihar where she interacted with Congress and RJD legislators. "I am the daughter of Bihar and Bihar lives in my heart," she said at the airport here. While she had no appointment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, any chance meeting between them also ended as he left for Rajgir, citing health reasons.



The JD(U) president has announced support for the NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.



The JD(U) along with the RJD and the Congress forms the ruling coalition in Bihar.



Meira Kumar arrived in Patna in the evening and held an interactive session with Congress and RJD legislators at a hotel in the city.



RJD president Lalu Prasad was not present at the session as he has gone to Ranchi where he as to appear in a court tomorrow in connection with the fodder scam case.



Congress general secretary and in-charge of Bihar C P Joshi also came here to mobilise support for her.



Meira told reporters at Patna airport that "more than numbers, the fight of ideology will triumph in the end." She will be in the state till July 8.



She would go to her native Chandawa village in Bhojpur district today. On July 8, she would address mediapersons at Sadaquat Ashram before leaving in the afternoon.



