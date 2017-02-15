President Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi Congratulate ISRO For Launching 104 Satellites

ISRO launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

I urge ISRO to continue to strive for the progress of our space capabilities #PresidentMukherjee - President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 15, 2017

This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017

Congrats @isro for achieving the unique feat of launching 104 satellites in a go! Truly, sky is NOT the limit for you! Very proud! #PSLVC37 - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 15, 2017

Launching of more than 100 satellites is a historic achievement by @isro ! India is extremely proud of its scientific feats spanning decades https://t.co/Df0HZg5w9i - Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 15, 2017

T 2435 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!! ISRO for the launch of 103 satellites from one PSLV .. a world record ! HOPE ONE DAY WE LAND ON MOON ! pic.twitter.com/yWrmVcIsuR - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017