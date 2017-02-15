President Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi Congratulate ISRO For Launching 104 Satellites

The President took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said, "Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C37, carrying a record 104 satellites."
"This day shall go down as a landmark in the history of out space programme," he added.
"Nation is proud of this achievement, which has demonstrated, yet again, India's increasing space capabilities," the President further tweeted. Mr Mukherjee also urged the space research agency to "continue to strive for the progress of our space capabilities".
I urge ISRO to continue to strive for the progress of our space capabilities #PresidentMukherjee- President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 15, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulation on Twitter.
"Congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and Cartostat satellite together with 103 nano-satellites," Mr Modi tweeted.
This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017
The Prime Minister's ministerial colleagues as well as other politican leaders as well as many celebrities also congratulated ISRO for their remarkable achievement.
Congrats @isro for achieving the unique feat of launching 104 satellites in a go! Truly, sky is NOT the limit for you! Very proud! #PSLVC37- Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 15, 2017
Launching of more than 100 satellites is a historic achievement by @isro ! India is extremely proud of its scientific feats spanning decades https://t.co/Df0HZg5w9i- Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 15, 2017
T 2435 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!! ISRO for the launch of 103 satellites from one PSLV .. a world record ! HOPE ONE DAY WE LAND ON MOON ! pic.twitter.com/yWrmVcIsuR- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017
The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Wednesday morning lifted off successfully with a record 104 satellites, including the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series.
The co-passenger satellites comprise 101 nano satellites, one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India.
