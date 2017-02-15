Budget
President Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi Congratulate ISRO For Launching 104 Satellites

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2017 11:06 IST
ISRO launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi:  President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully launching 104 satellites on a single rocket from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The President took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said, "Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C37, carrying a record 104 satellites."

"This day shall go down as a landmark in the history of out space programme," he added.

"Nation is proud of this achievement, which has demonstrated, yet again, India's increasing space capabilities," the President further tweeted. Mr Mukherjee also urged the space research agency to "continue to strive for the progress of our space capabilities".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulation on Twitter.

"Congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and Cartostat satellite together with 103 nano-satellites," Mr Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister's ministerial colleagues as well as other politican leaders as well as many celebrities also congratulated ISRO for their remarkable achievement.
The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Wednesday morning lifted off successfully with a record 104 satellites, including the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series.

The co-passenger satellites comprise 101 nano satellites, one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India.

(with inputs from IANS)

