28-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In Pune, Accused Arrested: Cops

Days after the Pune Porsche incident in which two people were killed, a 28-year-old man in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car.

The police later arrested the accused. The incident was caught on CCTV.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police, in a press statement, said that the incident occurred on May 27 at around 1.30 am on service road alongside the Pune-Bangalore highway in the Wakad area of Pimpari Chinchwad.

The 28-year-old Angad Giri was dashed by a speeding car while crossing the road which caused his death on the spot.

The whole incident was also caught on camera. Police have identified the car and its driver 20-year-old Vedant Rai and registered a case against him at Hinjewadi Police station under IPC sections of 304 (A), 338 ,337 ,270 along with Motor Vehicle act of 184 ,119 / 177.

The accused was arrested on May 28.

In the Porsche car incident, a minor ploughed his luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot. Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident on the night of May 19.

