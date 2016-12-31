Live: PM Narendra Modi's Speech On Demonetisation On New Year's Eve

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's speech:
- 125 crore Indians will welcome the new year with new decisions, new spirits.
- India has become witness to a shuddhikaran (purification) drive.
- For coming years, this will decide the course of things to come.
- Humans feel suffocated by the evils brought in over time. He tries to break free from them.
- Our lives had been entangled in black money, corruption; Had forced the honest people to kneel before it.
- They had no choice but to accept it.
- What happened after Diwali shows Indians were looking for a way to beat it.
- Whether it is the 1962 war or the 1965 war, India has seen the patriotism of its people.
- Intellectuals will surely discuss it sometime.
- To fight external evils is an ordinary thing.
- But when ordinary Indians come to fight the evil within, it is inspiring.
- After Diwali, Indians with patience, sacrifice, fought to defeat evils.
- Kuchh baat hai ki hasti mit ti nahi humari: Indians have lived this saying.
- Social evils had become part of our life. But events after November 8 force us to reflect back on that.
- It has proved how important sachhai and achhai are to Indians.
- It shows, what is discipline. In the face of misinformation, the ability to see the truth.
- The pain that Indians have borne will be an example for generations.
- Indians have laid the foundation for a bright future based on their hard work, their mettle.
- This is the first instance in history when the government and the people have fought shoulder to shoulder.
- My countrymen, I know you have had to stand in line for hours to take out your own money, face a lot of pain.
- I got thousands of letters, they shared their pain, reaffirmed their resolve.
- You do not want to stay back in the fight against corruption, black money, fake currency.
- In the new year, we hope to take the bank towards normal functioning.
- We have to focus on normalising the functioning of banks - Especially in far flung areas, rural areas. All problems should be fixed.
- What Indians have done, there is no example for it in the world.
- In the past few years, 500 and 1,000 notes were less in circulation and more in a parallel economy.
- The amount of cash we had was not usual.
- In our economy, notes were bolstering inflation, black marketing, taking what is the right of the poor.
- The patience, discipline and resolve that crores of Indians have shown, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, JP Narayan, Lohia were here, they would bless Indians.
- Ordinary citizens joined the effort of the government to help the poor.
- Such heartening examples have come to light in the past few weeks.
- My beloved countrymen, how long will we turn away from the truth.
- I want to give you an information.
- Either you will burst out laughing or explode with rage.
- There are just 24 lakh people in country who admit their income is more than 10 lakh.
- Every city you see, has people with large bungalows and cars. Don't you think the fight against black money and corruption deserves more power?
- Brothers and sisters, law will do its job, punish the guilty. But for the government what is a priority is how the honest are secured and how honesty is more widely established.
- This government is a friend of the honest and hopes to bring the dishonest back on the right track.
- You often have poor experiences with red tapism, and bureaucracy.
- Whether it is Central government or state government, all are responsible for the welfare of the ordinary people and seclusion of the dishonest.
- Terrorists, Naxalites, human traffickers are all dependent on black money.
- This one decision struck them deep.
- Today, in large numbers, youth are leaving the path of violence and returning to the mainstream.
- If we are alert we can stop them from going back.
- The wealth that was outside the mainstream economy, has returned to it.
- The cunning people looking for loopholes have been thwarted. Technology has helped in this fight.
- They have been forced to return to the mainstream.
- Bank officials have had a major contribution in this effort. Women have stayed back to work long hours. Post offices have functioned for long hours.
- Yes, some serious crimes have been revealed and the people responsible wont be spared.
- At this time, I will say one thing to the banks.
- History is witness that Indian banks have never had such a huge influx of wealth.
- Keeping in mind the independence of banks, I want to appeal to them to focus on the middle class and the underprivileged.
- Banks should work for the benefit of the poor and not let this opportunity go.
- As much as possible, they should work for the welfare of the people.
- When policies are made for the people, societies are strengthened and there are long term gains. It ensures better results.
- Villagers, poor, farmers, Dalit, are strengthened.
- The country will progress faster.
- Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas to reaffirm this.
- The government is bringing a few new schemes.
- So many years after independence, lakhs of poor don't have their homes.
- As black money grew, homes became out of reach of the poor and the middle class.
- In 2017, villagers who want to build their homes or expand them will get loans
- For loans up to 2 lakh - 3 per cent interest relief; 9 lakh - 4 per cent interest relief; 12 lakh - 3 per cent interest relief will be given.
- Such an environment had been created that farmers were suffering.
- This year the Rabi harvest has been high.
- Government will take care of interest for 60 days for farmers who had taken loans from district coop, central bank.
- 20,000 crore in NABARD fund to give loans to farmers.
- In 3 months, 3 crore Kisan Credit Cards will be transformed to RuPay credit cards.
- Farmers had to go to banks to withdraw money. With this they will be able to sell and buy at any place.
- Just as agriculture is important, so are MSMEs. Keeping this in mind, the government has taken some decisions
- For small entrepreneurs, credit guarantee raised from 1 crore to 2 crore.
- Loans by non-banking financial companies will also be covered in this.
- Shopkeepers and small businessmen will get more loans because of this.
- The government has also said for small businesses, cash credit limit raised to 25 per cent from 20 per cent.
- A few days ago the government gave huge tax relief to small entrepreneurs.
- On digital transactions, their tax will be calculated at 6 per cent, not 8.
- For pregnant women, a national scheme is being launched.
- Pregnant women will get Rs 6,000 for their delivery, vaccination, for nutritious meals.
- This will be transferred straight to their account.
- This will help reduce the reduce deaths of mothers during childbirth .
- When banks get large deposits, they reduce interest rates on deposits.
- Senior citizens will be assured 8 per cent interest on their deposits up to Rs 7.5 lakh.
- When corruption and black money is brought up, political funding becomes a large part of it.
- Time has come for all political leaders to understand the people.
- From time to time parties have taken corrective steps, accepted limitations.
- Today, the time has come when politicians shun holier than thou mentality and work towards reforming the political system.
- Even the President has spoken on this.
- There has always been space for all constructive steps in our country.
- There are quite a few positive signs when it comes to digital transactions.
- Yesterday the government launched BHIM. I encourage people to use it as much as possible.
- Economists will review the events after Diwali. But it's also important for others to do the same.
- Indians have shown unprecedented patience.
- In 1917, under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership, the first Satyagraha was launched in Champaran.
- A hundred years later, we see Indians still have the same strength.
- Mahatma Gandhi is not anymore but people have shown that his spirit lives on.
- We must not let this fight against corruption and black money stop.
- We are 125 crore people, 65 per cent people under 35, have all the means.
- An India like this has no reason to stay behind.
- The new year is coming with rays of new resolves. Let us all overcome all obstacles and build a new future.