PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Indian Science Congress At Tirupati Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day annual Indian Science Congress at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati today.'Science and Technology for National Development' would be the focal theme of the Indian Science Congress, Prof D Narayana Rao, General President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), said.The main venue for the Science Congress is the Srinivasa Auditorium in the University where the Prime Minister would address the gathering of eminent scientists including Nobel laureates, he said.Six Nobel Prize winners from different countries such as the US, Japan, Israel, France and Bangladesh would also take part in the event besides about 14,000 scientists and scholars from across the country, he said.The Nobel laureates would also be felicitated with gold medals by the Prime Minister at the ISC venue, he said.After his inaugural address, PM Modi, at a tea ceremony at the varsity, would hold a brief conference with about 50 people, including the Nobel laureates, eminent Indian scientists, other dignitaries and top officials, he said.It is the second time that Tirupati is hosting the Indian Science Congress, the first being in 1983 when the 70th ISC was held. This is the 104th conference, he said.Later in the afternoon, PM Modi would offer worship at the Lord Venkateswara shrine atop Tirumala hills near here, temple sources said.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor ESL Narasimhan would receive and accompany PM Modi during his six-hour visit in Tirupati.A thick security blanket has been thrown over Tirupati and Tirumala in view of the Prime Minister's visit and the Science Congress.