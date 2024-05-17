Australia To Limit Foreign Enrolment At Its Campuses

Australia is soon planning to introduce a new legislation with an aim to limit foreign enrollment at its universities. The decision is being taken to ensure sustainable growth and reduce housing pressure in the country.

After the implementation of the new rule, the education minister would be allowed to set a quota for the maximum number of new international student enrolments that schools could offer. However, institutions with purpose-built student housing would be allowed to exceed these limits.

Advertisement

As per the official website of the Ministers' Media Center, the Australian government will introduce new legislation within this week to "support the integrity and sustainability of the international education sector."

Australia has been consistently tightening regulations for international students amid rising immigration pressures on the housing market.

The country had recently made it tougher for international students to get visas. It has increased the amount of money a student must have as savings to enter the country. The required amount will now be 75% of the national minimum wage.

In March, the government also raised English language requirements for student visas and has been implementing policies to prevent students from extending their stay through various loopholes. A new assessment called the Genuine Student Test was also introduced to ensure visas are used for studying purposes.