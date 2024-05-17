Video: Airline Worker Falls Off Aircraft After Step Ladder Moved Without Signal

The ground staff member seen falling off the airplane

A video of a TransNusa Airline ground staff falling off an Airbus A320 has surfaced online. The disturbing incident took place at the Jakarta airport in Indonesia.

In the clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by aviation consultant Sajay Lazar, the person is seen talking to the cabin crew while moving towards the door. The staff member, who seemed distracted by the conversation, didn't notice that the step ladder was no longer attached to the aircraft. The person lost his balance and fell on the tarmac.

We can also spot another ground staff member pushing the ladder thinking that his team has deboarded the plane. Towards the end, a ground staff member can be heard alerting others about the incident.

The video has triggered safety concerns for the airline crew and staff working at airports.

As per a report by The Sun, the crew member has suffered several injuries.