PM Narendra Modi Shares Why He Banned Mobile Phones In His Meetings

"People have moved from e-governance to mobile governance, it is a reality today."



Since coming to power with a huge mandate in 2014, PM Modi has stressed on an efficient workforce. Sweeping changes in the bureaucratic ways of functioning began with his office.



Spelling out the need to revamp the mindset and style of working, the Prime Minister said "there is a burden of hierarchy culture" that had been going on since the British rule. "If seniors/superiors feel that new entrants are doing good work and it is intimidating them, this is the pressure of hierarchy culture," he said.



Urging officials to use their experience well, PM Modi advised, "There is no way that there could be better suggestions and recommendations than yours."



He urged bureaucrats to "think out of the box" and take collective ownership to bring change. "I have the political will to bring reforms, but you are the people who perform by formulating schemes and policies," he said.





