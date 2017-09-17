PM Modi Has Begun Drive To Fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's Cleanliness Dream: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of cleanliness, and the drive has already begun in that direction.The prime minister believes that without the participation of the people, cleanliness could not be achieved through government programmes, and PM Modi has made cleanliness drive into a 'jan andolan' (people's movement), the impact of which can be seen, a press release said, quoting Mr Shah.The BJP president was addressing a gathering after the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Centenary celebrations, and laying the foundation stone for renovation of a pond at Argora maidan in Ranchi, the release said.He described as a good initiative, the inclusion of 'Swachchta' in the curriculum from Class 1 to Class 5, saying this would help children become aware of cleanliness from childhood.The Rajya Sabha member said that today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has devoted his life to the service of the country.The people across the country are observing his birthday as 'Seva Divas', Mr Shah said, adding, during the Modi regime, development of the poor is being speeded up.