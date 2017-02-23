Pankaja Munde Offers To Quit As BJP Loses Seats In Her Home Turf

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde today offered to resign after the BJP lost most of its seats in local body elections in her home turf.The BJP lost eight out of 10 zila parishad or district council seats in Ms Munde's hometown Parli in the Beed district.The results contrasted with the party's exceptional performance in civic elections in the state. The BJP looks set to win 80 seats in the Mumbai civic body BMC, a close second to its estranged partner Shiv Sena. It is tipped to win eight out of 10 major Maharashtra municipalities where elections were held.The BJP was, however, routed in Ms Munde's constituency, where it lost ground to Sharad Pawar's NCP. "I take responsibility for the defeat," she told the ANI news agency.The 37-year-old daughter of former union minister Gopinath Munde is the state's minister for women and child development.The defeat is personal for her; ranged against her was cousin Dhananjay Mittal, an NCP legislator.The BJP sought to downplay her resignation."I had a word with Pankaja Munde. Victory never went into our head and we never got depressed with defeat. We will decide about her stand (resignation)," said Raosaheb Danve, adding, "I personally do not find a valid reason behind her decision to put in papers. I feel people's issues will not be solved by her resignation."Mr Danve also described her as a senior leader and "part of our core team" and remarked, "She is upset with Zilla Parishad results and we will try to find amicable solutions to her worries."