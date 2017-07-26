On Jyotiraditya Scindia Row, Speaker's Emotional Comment In Parliament: 10 Points

Sumitra Mahajan said that the BJP leaders had never made any direct allegation at Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today took some moments in parliament to clarify that a controversy involving Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia - in which he has demanded a public apology from two BJP parliamentarians - was the result of a mistake by her office. Mr Scindia, a Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, has accused the BJP's Virender Kumar and Manohar Utwal of defamation over the allegation that a hospital building was "purified" with holy water from the river Ganga before his visit.