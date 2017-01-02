Nuclear-Capable Agni-IV Missile Tested Successfully: 5 Facts

India successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-IV missile with a 4,000-km range today (File)

New Delhi: India successfully test fired the nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile Agni IV today. The launch came exactly a week after India tested the Agni-V, the country's longest range nuclear capable missile. The missile was successfully launched from Kalam Island off Odisha coast. India has a battery of nuclear capable missile like, the Agni series, Prithvi series and the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile.