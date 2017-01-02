Nuclear-Capable Agni-IV Missile Tested Successfully: 5 Facts

India successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-IV missile with a 4,000-km range today (File)
New Delhi: India successfully test fired the nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile Agni IV today. The launch came exactly a week after India tested the Agni-V, the country's longest range nuclear capable missile. The missile was successfully launched from Kalam Island off Odisha coast. India has a battery of nuclear capable missile like, the Agni series, Prithvi series and the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile.
Here are 5 facts about the Agni-IV:
Agni-IV, which is a nuclear capable missile, has a range of over 4,000 kilometres. The Agni-V, which was tested last week has a range of over 5,000 kilometres. Both missiles are capable of covering most parts of China.
The Agni-IV missile, which is about 20 metres tall and weighs 17 tons, was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, at around 12 noon.
This was the sixth trial of the Agni-IV missile. The previous test was conducted on November 09, 2015. This fire and forget missile is navigated using a jam proof ring laser gyroscope. The re-entry heat shield can withstand temperatures in the range of over 4,000 degrees centigrade and makes sure the avionics function normally with inside temperature remaining less than 50 degrees centigrade.
Agni-IV missile is equipped with 5th generation on-board computer and distributed architecture. It has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances. The sophisticated surface-to-surface missile is equipped with modern and compact avionics to provide high level of reliability.
With the most accurate ring laser gyro-based inertial navigation system (RINS) and supported by highly reliable redundant micro navigation system (MINGS), the Agni-IV ensures the vehicle reaches the target within two-digit accuracy.