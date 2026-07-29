Kerala Approves Additional Land For Defence Agency's BrahMos Project

The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the allotment of an additional 90 acres of land for the DRDO's BrahMos project in the capital district.

Addressing reporters here after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said earlier 90 acres of land had been allotted for the project though 180 acres were actually required for it.

He said the additional 90 acres would enable the facility to secure the remaining necessary approvals.

"Earlier, only 90 acres had been allotted, though 180 acres were required. The Cabinet has now decided to allot the remaining 90 acres. The land is being allotted to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)," the CM said.

Satheesan said the Cabinet also decided to raise the authorised share capital of Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) from Rs 35 crore to Rs 60 crore.

On March 2 this year, the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had decided to allot 180 acres of land free of cost to BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited at Kallikkad village in Kattakkada taluk for setting up an Advanced Missile and Other Strategic Unit and related activities.

BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited (BATL), located at Chackai, is a key defence production facility.

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