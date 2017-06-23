Along With Cartosat 2, This Satellite By A Tamil Nadu University Will Enter Orbit Today

A university in rural Tamil Nadu has shot into fame by becoming the latest to boast of a satellite in space. NIUSAT, built by the Noorul Islam University in Kumarakovil, will enter into the orbit along with Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO's Cartosat 2 today.The university says the aim of the satellite - which took seven years to build and nearly Rs 15 crore - is to monitor agricultural crops and help in better disaster management."I have entered into project not for fame. During 2004 tsunami I had witnessed massive destruction all around. People had died, homes were destroyed. We wanted to help and thus decided on this satellite," said Majeed Khan, the Chancellor for Noorul Islam University.Since the journey began, over 100 students and faculty from the university have been involved in the project. NIUSAT has been conceptualised and designed by Noorul Islam University, with continuous inputs from ISRO, but the production was done by third party industrial experts."All subsystems of our satellite are redundant. If one sub system fails, the redundant subsystem will take over," Dr Shajin Nargunam, Director, Centre For Satellite Technology and Applications, Noorul Islam University, said.The students are now being trained in batches to handle the 24x7 Mission Control Centre, which has been set up to control and command the satellite after its launch. NIUSAT has been assembled, integrated and tested in the specially created clean rooms in the university."Once it is in orbit, the control will come to Noorul Islam University. We have a dedicated ground station just like ISRO. We have every set up needed to receive signals," said Rohit IJ, an Aeronautical Engineer who has been associated with NIUSAT right from its inception."All studying in the university don't get this opportunity, so I take great pleasure in being part of this. And as a woman, I feel this is a commendable milestone in my academic career", said Shruti BS, an M Phil student at the university.While the excitement is palpable, the university officials say their ultimate aim is to have a constellation of satellites for continuous monitoring of agricultural areas around their university.