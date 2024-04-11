ISRO Hiring Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant. Check Details To Apply

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant. The deadline to submit applications for the roles have been extended from March 31, 2024 to April 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of ISRO to check complete details of the roles.

Assistant

Graduation with minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the university. Proficiency in the use of computers will be a preference for the job role.

Junior Personal Assistant

Graduation with minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the university. A minimum speed of 60 words per minute in English Stenography and proficiency in the use of Computers will be preferred.

Candidates having a diploma in commercial/secretarial practice with minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognised Board/University, with a pre- requisite condition that Diploma should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course are also eligible for the course.

Candidates applying for the post must be between the age group 18 - 28 years as on March 31, 2024.

Salary

Candidates selected for the post will be appointed as ‘Assistant' / ‘Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)' in Level-4 (Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100) of Pay Matrix and will be paid minimum basic pay of Rs 25,500. In addition, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting will be paid for those who are not availing Departmental Housing and Transport facility, respectively.

Applications can be submitted only in the online mode. The candidates can register their application online at https://www.prl.res.in/OPAR

The deadline for filling the application forms is April 15, 2024.