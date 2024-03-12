ISRO Hiring Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant. Check Details

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is recruiting candidates for the post of Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant. The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), a premier Scientific and Research Institute and an autonomous unit under the Department of Space, Government of India, is looking for young and meritorious candidates for the two positions.

Around 10 vacancies are open for the post of Assistant and six vacancies for Junior Personal Assistant.

Candidates having a graduation degree with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognised university are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant. Applicants proficient in the use of Computers will be desirable for selection.

Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed as ‘Assistant' / ‘Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)' in Level-4 (Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100) of pay matrix. The candidate will be paid minimum basic pay of Rs 25,500 per month. In addition, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance [HRA] and Transport Allowance at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting will be paid for those who are not availing Departmental Housing and Transport facility, respectively.

Selection for the post will be based on written/skill test for both the posts and will be conducted separately. The deadline for online registrations is March 31, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the official website for detailed information.