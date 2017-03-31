No Liquor Shops Along Highways: Supreme Court Upholds Ban

Starting tomorrow, liquor shops will not be allowed on highways, the Supreme Court said today, while reiterating its December 15, 2016 order banning sale of alcohol at liquor vends, restaurants, pubs and bars along the highways. It also ordered that liquor banners and ads be removed from these spots.The top court modified its order banning liquor vends within 500 metres on national and state highways, reducing the distance to 220 metres in areas with a population of up to 20,000.A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, however, made it clear that the previous order shall remain operative for areas other than specified in today's order."The objective is to check drunken driving and so there is no dilution of the original order passed by this court. Drunken driving as the objective is a major cause of road accidents in the country," the top court observed.The hills states of Sikkim and Meghalaya have been exempted due to the mountainous terrain and thick jungles. The states had argued that since there isn't enough land for homes and shops, it would be difficult to find sites for liquor sale.Small cities where the population is less than 20,000 will be allowed to sell liquor, but here, too, the shops and establishments should not be visible from the road and should be a minimum 220 metres from the state highways.On the issue of non-extension of liquor vends licences beyond March 31, the court said the licences, which were given before December 15, 2016, will be valid till September 30 in Telangana and till June 30 in Andhra Pradesh, after which they will have to relocate.The top court had expressed concern over 1.5 lakh deaths every year in road accidents. Petitioners had requested a change in rules to ensure that alcohol is not sold on highways, given the number of accidents because of drink driving.One of the petitions pointed out that nearly 1,400 accidents and 400 deaths take place every day on Indian roads, which means 17 deaths every hour.