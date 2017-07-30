Nitish Kumar Keeps Home As He Distributes Portfolio Among Bihar Ministers

Mr Kumar retained the key portfolios of Home, General Administration and Vigilance while giving away the crucial Finance and Commercial Taxes to his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior official of the state government said requesting anonymity.
The list has not yet been uploaded on the government website.
Sushil Modi will also hold additional portfolios of Environment and Forest and Information Technology, he said.
Prem Kumar, who was the leader of the BJP in the Assembly during the erstwhile Grand Alliance government, was allocated Agriculture while Nitish's trusted lieutenant Bijendra Prasad Yadav was given Energy, Prohibition and Excise.
Another Nitish confidant, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, got Water Resources Department, besides the additional portfolio of Planning and Development.
The portfolios for other ministers are as follows:
- Nand Kishore Yadav-- Road Construction
- Shrawan Kumar-- Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs
- Ram Narayan Mandal-- Revenue and Land Reforms
- Jai Kumar Singh-- Industries, Science and Technology
- Pramod Kumar-- Tourism
- Krishnandan Verma-- Education
- Maheshwar Hazari-- Building Construction
- Vinod Narayan Jha-- PHED
- Shailesh Kumar-- Rural Works
- Suresh Kumar Sharma-- Urban Development and Housing
- Kumari Manju Verma-- Social Welfare
- Vijay Kumar Sinha-- Labour Resources
- Santosh Kumar Nirala-- Transport
- Rana Randhir Singh-- Cooperative
- Khurshid alias Feroz Ahmad-- Minority Welfare and
- Sugarcane Development
- Vinod Kumar Singh-- Mines and Geology
- Madan Sahni-- Food and Consumer Protection
- Krishna Kumar Rishi-- Art and Culture
- Kapildeo Kamat-- Panchayati Raj
- Dinesh Chandra Yadav-- Minor Irrigation and Disaster
- Management
- Ramesh Rishideo-- SC, ST Welfare
- Brij Kishore Bind-- Backward and EBC Welfare
- Pashupati Paras-- Animal and Fish Resources