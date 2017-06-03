Narendra Modi In France: PM Reaches France To Meet President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the final leg of his six-day, four-nation European trip with a visit to France, where he will hold bilateral talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. The two world leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including counter-terrorism, trade as well as the Paris climate agreement of 2015. He was earlier in Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries including UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres.