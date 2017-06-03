Narendra Modi In France: PM Reaches France To Meet President Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi will conclude his six-day, four-nation European tour in France.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 03, 2017 08:41 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Narendra Modi In France: PM Reaches France To Meet President Emmanuel Macron

Live: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on the last leg of his 4-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the final leg of his six-day, four-nation European trip with a visit to France, where he will hold bilateral talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. The two world leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including counter-terrorism, trade as well as the Paris climate agreement of 2015. He was earlier in Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries including UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres. 

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's visit to France:
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READ'No Special Arrangements For Me', Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials In UP
PM Narendra ModiNarendra Modi europeNarendra Modi in FranceNarendra Modi european tripEmmanuel MacronMacron Modi Meet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................