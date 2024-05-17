Elon Musk Says Humans Will Be 'Living In A City On Mars' In Next 30 Years

Elon Musk has repeatedly said that he wants to make humanity a "multi-planetary species".

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has said that humans could be living in a city on Mars in the next 30 years. Responding to an X user who declared that "we are just a few years away from landing on Mars", the 52-year-old billionaire commented, "Less than 5 years for uncrewed, less than 10 to land people, maybe a city in 20 years, but for sure in 30, civilization secured." Mr Musk's obsession with the Red Planet is nothing new, and the SpaceX CEO has been vocal about his views on establishing a human colony on the planet.

The latest comment too has left his followers excited.

"Unimaginable for so many.... Hoping I'll live another 10 years just to see the advancement," commented one user. "Between AI, VR and now Mars? I didn't expect any of them to happen in my lifetime. It's pretty incredible," said another.

"Wow! Impressive. I likely won't be here for 30 but I'll be watching from the next life!!" said a third user.

In February, Mr Musk had shared his "game plan" to relocate one million people to the Red Planet. He, however, stopped short of giving a deadline.

"Starship is the largest rocket ever built and it'll take us to Mars," tweeted Tesla Owners Silicon Valley. To this, Mr Musk replied, "We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilization only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming."

Mr Musk has repeatedly said that he wants to make humanity a "multi-planetary species" by establishing a colony on the Red Planet.