PM Modi To Meet Emmanuel Macron, Calls France Most Important Strategic Partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has reached Paris, will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. France is the final stop for PM Modi's four nation six-day European tour.

All India | | Updated: June 03, 2017 11:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now reached Paris

Paris:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris earlier today where he will hold bilateral talks with the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. France is the final stop for PM Modi's four nation six-day European tour. Terming France as India's important strategic partner, PM Modi had earlier said, "I look forward to meeting President Macron and have discussions on issues of mutual interest." The two leaders are expected to hold talks on wide range of issues including how to counter terrorism, India's NSG membership bid, trade agreements and the much-talked about Paris climate deal. PM Modi's last stop was in Russia, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After landing in Paris, PM Modi tweeted:
 
He also tweeted in French:
 
In an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I would be exchanging views with the French President on important global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council, India's membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance."

During an International Economic Forum at St Petersburg, Russia, PM Modi said India is committed to protecting the climate, irrespective of the outcome of Paris agreement. "Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations," he said.

Earlier PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attended an international economic forum. Before leaving Russia, he tweeted:
 

PM Modi and President Putin signed several agreements including a one to build two more reactors of a nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu with Russia's help.

Before Russia, PM Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish President Mariano Rajoy.

