PM Modi To Meet Emmanuel Macron, Calls France Most Important Strategic Partner

After landing in Paris, PM Modi tweeted:
Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners. pic.twitter.com/m402KMDZc7-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017
He also tweeted in French:
Arrive en France pour une importante visite visant a renforcer les liens avec l'un de nos partenaires strategiques majeurs. pic.twitter.com/Wi9a0xeO6P- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017
In an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I would be exchanging views with the French President on important global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council, India's membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance."
During an International Economic Forum at St Petersburg, Russia, PM Modi said India is committed to protecting the climate, irrespective of the outcome of Paris agreement. "Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations," he said.
Earlier PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attended an international economic forum. Before leaving Russia, he tweeted:
Thank you Russia. This eventful visit witnessed several programmes and fruitful meetings. It will further boost India-Russia friendship. pic.twitter.com/XQQPplTyOm- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017
PM Modi and President Putin signed several agreements including a one to build two more reactors of a nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu with Russia's help.
During an International Economic Forum at St Petersburg, Russia, PM Modi said India is committed to protecting the climate, irrespective of the outcome of Paris agreement. "Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations," he said.
Before Russia, PM Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish President Mariano Rajoy.