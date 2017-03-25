'Na Jaati, Na Mazhab', Promises Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath In Gorakhpur

Highlights Assures development for all, appeasement for none Asks supporters to not 'get carried away by the victory' This is Mr Adityanath's first public rally as UP Chief Minister

In his first public rally after taking charge as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath today vowed to give the state a government that would aggressively push the developmental agenda for all, one that would neither discriminate nor appease any group or community. Mr Adityanath who has been a Hindutva face of the party and has been known to make fiery speeches in the past, also seemed to advise his supporters to tone down. "Josh mein aake hosh nahi khona chahiye" (Don't get carried away by the victory)," the saffron-robed politician-priest told them, pointing that they should never take the law into their hands as this would give rivals who oppose development a handle. "This is our responsibility," he said.Mr Adityanath has chosen to address his first public meeting as Chief Minister in Gorakhpur, the constituency that had sent him to parliament five times in a row. At a rally that was meant to felicitate him for his new, big job in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow - he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for it - Mr Adityanath pledged not to allow rabble-rousers disrupt harmony in the state.Much of his speech was centered on the Modi government's development-for-all pitch that he declared would be replicated across the state to reach the last man."Yahan par kisi ke saath na jaati ke naam par, na mat ke naam par, na mazhab ke naam par, na ling ke naam par kisi prakar ka koi bhed bhaav nahi hoga. Vikas sabka hoga lekin tushtikaran kisi ka nahi hoga (There will be no discrimination on grounds of caste, views, religion or gender. There will be development for all but appeasement of none," he said