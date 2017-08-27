Multi-Layered Security Near Rohtak Jail Where Dera Chief Ram Rahim Is Kept Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a court in Panchkula of raping two of his women followers at his ashram in 2002

88 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sent to Rohtak after being convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula Highlights Ram Rahim, convicted of rape, will be sentenced on Monday Judge who gave verdict will be taken to Rohtak jail for court proceedings 36 people killed, 250 injured in violence after verdict on Dera chief



The Dera chief, who was convicted by a court in Panchkula of raping two of his women followers at his ashram in 2002, was flown in a government helicopter to Rohtak and has been kept in a special cell at the District Jail at Sanoria, about 10 km from Rohtak.



The roads that lead to the jail have reportedly been fortified with huge security presence along the stretch. Border Security Force (BSF) and Haryana police personnel are stationed in the vicinity of the jail. A senior cop told NDTV that army is also on standby in the area.

Huge deployement of security near Rohtak jail where Dera chief Ram Rahim has been kept.



The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements for the special CBI judge to be flown to the Rohtak district jail tomorrow to pronounce the quantum of sentence against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

After Ram Rahim's conviction, his supporters massed near Panchkula's special court went berserk.



The Punjab and Haryana court slammed the centre and the state government for mishandling the situation that led to maddening violence in the state.



Security forces were on also "standby" outside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa where thousands of his followers are holed up, the Director General of Police in Haryana state, Baljit Singh Sandhu said on Saturday.

Violence erupted in Panchkula and other towns soon after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape



Multi-layered security arrangements have been made near Rohtak jail where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been kept after being convicted in a 15-year-old rape case on Friday. The 50-year-old self-styled godman will be sentenced on Monday.The Dera chief, who was convicted by a court in Panchkula of raping two of his women followers at his ashram in 2002, was flown in a government helicopter to Rohtak and has been kept in a special cell at the District Jail at Sanoria, about 10 km from Rohtak.The roads that lead to the jail have reportedly been fortified with huge security presence along the stretch. Border Security Force (BSF) and Haryana police personnel are stationed in the vicinity of the jail. A senior cop told NDTV that army is also on standby in the area.Ram Rahim will not be brought to Panchkula for the sentencing. Judge Jagdeep Singh, who delivered the verdict on Friday, will be taken to the Rohtak prison where court proceedings will be held.The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements for the special CBI judge to be flown to the Rohtak district jail tomorrow to pronounce the quantum of sentence against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.The centre has instructed the Haryana government to provide highest level of security to Judge Jagdeep Singh in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said.The Punjab and Haryana court slammed the centre and the state government for mishandling the situation that led to maddening violence in the state.Security forces were on also "standby" outside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa where thousands of his followers are holed up, the Director General of Police in Haryana state, Baljit Singh Sandhu said on Saturday.36 people were killed and over 250 injured in the violence that broke out immediately after the announcement of the verdict with followers of the Sirsa-based sect going on the rampage and clashing with security personnel.