Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day 13 LIVE: Debates On Banking Regulation, Prevention Of Corruption

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2017 11:30 IST
New Delhi:  After a series of stormy debates over the past fortnight, the agenda for the Rajya Sabha today includes consideration and passing of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as reported by the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha, and The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2013. The bills for consideration and passing on the Lok Sabha's agenda for the day include The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Integrated Good and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017, The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017 and The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill. The government, on its part, is seeking cooperation of the opposition in getting key legislative business passed and has lined up around two dozen bills in this session that will have around 20 sittings. 

Here are the live updates from the thirteenth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament:

 


Aug 02, 2017
11:30 (IST)
Shouting members of the opposition. Please listen to me - I allowed the leader of opposition to make his point. It is on record. Your request was granted. Why are you shouting now? - Chair PJ Kurien
Aug 02, 2017
11:25 (IST)
Aug 02, 2017
11:25 (IST)
Elections should be fair and free of fear, be it Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or any other election. Elections cannot happen under threats and blackmails - Ghulam Nabi Azad
Aug 02, 2017
11:23 (IST)
Congress raises Income Tax raids in Karnataka; stirs ruckus in House.
Aug 02, 2017
11:21 (IST)
Aug 02, 2017
10:34 (IST)
For a recap on day 12 of the Monsoon session of Parliament, click here.

