'Missing' Nashik Girls Traced Outside Shahrukh Khan's Bungalow 'Mannat'

Six minor girls of a family who allegedly went "missing" from Nashik two days ago, were rescued by city police after they were traced to Mumbai outside Shahrukh Khan's bungalow "Mannat", where they had reached to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood star.According to police, a missing complaint was lodged at Mhasrul police station here by parents of the girls on the night of May 23, when they were not to be found in the house.The young SRK fans, all cousin sisters, aged between 12 and 15, left their house in Nashik on the evening of May 23 and proceeded to the famous Nanduri temple in Kalwan taluka of the district. Then they went to Nashik Road railway station and boarded the Shatabdi Express to reach suburban Dadar from where they ended up outside the actor's residence, hoping to see their idol once, said Subhash Chandra Deshmukh, in-charge of Mhasrul police station.The girls were brought home safely within 24 hours after a police team from Nashik was sent to Mumbai to trace their whereabouts. The worried family had told the cops that the girls had a fascination for Bollywood, Mr Deshmukh said today.After searching railway stations and bus stands across the metropolis, the Nashik team found these girls outside "Mannat" in suburban Bandra, with the help of Thane and Kalyan police, in co-ordination with the GRP, he said.The girls were then brought back to Nashik and handed over to their parents yesterday after proper police counselling, the official said.