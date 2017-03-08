Minute-By-Minute Details Of Lucknow Encounter In Which Suspect Was Killed

Terror suspect Saifullah was killed in a 12-hour operation on the outskirts of Lucknow

Lucknow: Saifullah, the terror suspect found dead after a 12-hour operation to capture him in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow yesterday, was part of a group that was planning a major strike in the state at the end of this month, sources have said. The Lucknow operation began at 3.30 pm, when special commandos surrounded a house in Haji Colony of Thakurganj. The operation stretched till dawn and it was around 3 am when commandos blew up a wall to enter the house, and found Saifullah's body, along with an ISIS flag and several weapons. He was killed at 2.56 am, according to the police.