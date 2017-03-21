Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Wants TV Career Too, Chief Minister Seeks Legal Advice

Navjot Singh Sidhu, now a Punjab minister, has made it clear that his new responsibilities will not come in the way of his television career, even though Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked for legal opinion on whether he can."People have elected me five times with my shows, why should that change?" the cricketer-turned-politician said on Tuesday, a day after Amarinder Singh said his government would consult the Advocate General.Last week, Mr Sidhu, 53, was sworn in along with nine ministers as part of the new Punjab government led by Amarinder Singh.After the Congress's victory in Punjab, there was speculation that Mr Sidhu expected to be rewarded for his role and could take charge as Deputy Chief Minister.But reports suggest the flamboyant commentator and comedy show regular has instead asked for lighter ministries so that he can continue seamlessly with his TV shows.Mr Sidhu has said he would like to remain a part of the hugely popular "Kapil Sharma Show".Asked about his minister's plans, Amarinder Singh or "Captain" was quoted by India Today TV as saying, "We will have to ask our Advocate General to give us an opinion... whether a person who is a minister can do what he wants to do. It will depend entirely on what legal position is."Mr Sidhu, a former BJP MP who joined the Congress earlier this year, has described Amarinder Singh as a "father figure" and also touched his feet after taking oath.Asked whether he could give his 100 per cent to his responsibilities alongside his TV commitments, Mr Sidhu had replied, "I won six elections in the last 12 years... if the public has no objection (to his TV show) then why are you (the media) objecting to it."