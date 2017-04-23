MCD Elections 2017 Live Updates: Delhi Votes Today; BJP, AAP, Congress In Fray

All Poll Booths To Be 'Tobacco-Free' Zones
In a first in the country, the Delhi State Election Commission has declared all the 13,234 polling booths 'tobacco free'. The move comes after Delhi government's Health Department approached the State Election Commissioner urging him to declare all the polling stations as 'tobacco free zones' rather than just declaring them as 'smoke-free' as it used to be in earlier elections.
In a first in the country, the Delhi State Election Commission has declared all the 13,234 polling booths 'tobacco free'. The move comes after Delhi government's Health Department approached the State Election Commissioner urging him to declare all the polling stations as 'tobacco free zones' rather than just declaring them as 'smoke-free' as it used to be in earlier elections.
56,000 Personnel To Provide Security Cover For Delhi Civic Polls
Chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (Operations), Dependra Pathak said a total of 774 premises and 4,748 booths in the city are sensitive and hypersensitive. For hassle-free elections over 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed.
Chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (Operations), Dependra Pathak said a total of 774 premises and 4,748 booths in the city are sensitive and hypersensitive. For hassle-free elections over 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed.
There are three main contenders in the MCD Elections 2017 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The BJP, which won the last two civic polls, looks to continue its winning streak for a third consecutive term. Over 272 councillors will be elected in the election.
For the first time, None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be available to voters.
No more content