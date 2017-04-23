MCD Elections 2017 Live Updates: Delhi Votes Today; BJP, AAP, Congress In Fray



06:58 (IST) All Poll Booths To Be 'Tobacco-Free' Zones

Elections to the three municipal corporations in the national capital - North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) - are being held today. More than 1.3 crore people, including 1.1 lakh first-time voters, are expected to vote for 272 wards in the MCD polls. The polling will be held across 13022 booths in 770 premises. For the first time, None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be available to voters. Over 56000 Delhi police personnel have been deployed across the state. There are three main contenders in the MCD Elections 2017 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The BJP, which won the last two civic polls, looks to continue its winning streak for a third consecutive term. Over 272 councillors will be elected in the election.