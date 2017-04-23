MCD Elections 2017 Live Updates: Delhi Votes Today; BJP, AAP, Congress In Fray

All India | | Updated: April 23, 2017 07:01 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
New Delhi:  Elections to the three municipal corporations in the national capital - North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) - are being held today. More than 1.3 crore people, including 1.1 lakh first-time voters, are expected to vote for 272 wards in the MCD polls. The polling will be held across 13022 booths in 770 premises. For the first time, None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be available to voters. Over 56000 Delhi police personnel have been deployed across the state. There are three main contenders in the MCD Elections 2017 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The BJP, which won the last two civic polls, looks to continue its winning streak for a third consecutive term. Over 272 councillors will be elected in the election.


Apr 23, 2017
06:58 (IST)
All Poll Booths To Be 'Tobacco-Free' Zones
In a first in the country, the Delhi State Election Commission has declared all the 13,234 polling booths 'tobacco free'. The move comes after Delhi government's Health Department approached the State Election Commissioner urging him to declare all the polling stations as 'tobacco free zones' rather than just declaring them as 'smoke-free' as it used to be in earlier elections. 
Apr 23, 2017
06:55 (IST)
56,000 Personnel To Provide Security Cover For Delhi Civic Polls
Chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (Operations), Dependra Pathak said a total of 774 premises and 4,748 booths in the city are sensitive and hypersensitive. For hassle-free elections over 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed.
Apr 23, 2017
06:52 (IST)
There are three main contenders in the MCD Elections 2017 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The BJP, which won the last two civic polls, looks to continue its winning streak for a third consecutive term. Over 272 councillors will be elected in the election.
Apr 23, 2017
06:52 (IST)
For the first time, None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be available to voters.
Apr 23, 2017
06:52 (IST)
More than 1.3 crore people, including 1.1 lakh first-time voters, are expected to vote for 272 wards in the MCD polls.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READTrump Administration Asks Indian-American Surgeon General To Step Down
MCD election 2017Delhi civic pollsNorth Delhi Municipal CorporationSDMCBJPCongressAam aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalMCD polls 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................