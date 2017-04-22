MCD Election 2017: 56,000 Personnel To Provide Security Cover For Polls

Just a day before the polling of Delhi civic elections, Chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (Operations), Dependra Pathak said a total of 774 premises and 4,748 booths in the city are sensitive and hypersensitive. For hassle-free elections over 56,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed. There are adequate and full security arrangements in all facets, including anti-terror measures by Delhi Police, he said.There are 13,022 booths in total and various Delhi Police units, paramilitary, CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel will be deployed to ensure that no untoward incidents take place, said the officer."As many as 56,256 personnel will be deployed for the elections. There will be 40 companies of paramilitary and CAPF personnel and 20,000 Home Guards will be deployed. Apart from this, various Delhi Police units will be looking after their areas," he said.The officer said the sensitive and hypersensitive booths have been identified on parameters including number of cases registered in the area, demographic composition, experience during previous elections.Following consultation with government and election authorities and the above parameters, these areas have been earmarked."There are 573 sensitive and 197 hypersensitive premises respectively that have been identified. Out of the 13,022 booths, 3,284 have been declared sensitive and 1,464 hypersensitive. There will be deployment of more forces at these places," added Mr Pathak.According to the officials, south district tops the list with maximum (585) sensitive booths. Shahdara district has 114 sensitive booths, the lowest among all districts.The southeast district has 382 hypersensitive booths, the highest among all districts while the northwest district has the lowest (15) hypersensitive booths.Some of the prominent hypersensitive areas of the city are Tughalakabad, Jamia Nagar, Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi; Seemapuri in Shahdara, Seelampur in northeast Delhi; Adarsh Nagar, Bharat Nagar in northwest Delhi; Karol Bagh, Patel, Chandni Mahal in central Delhi; and Najafgarh, Mundka, Sultanpuri, Nangloi in outer Delhi, the officials added.The 2017 civic body polls, across 272 wards, is scheduled on April 23 and the counting of voters will take place on April 26.