MCD Elections 2017: First-Time Voter, Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Gets 'Inked' In Civil Lines

As Delhi votes for its three municipal corporations today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among the early voters this morning when he, along with his entire family, turned up at a polling booth in Road Transport Office in Civil Lines. Mr Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita, voted for the first time. She's among the city's 1.1 lakh first-time voters."I would appeal to the people of Delhi to vote in large numbers in order to make Delhi free from dengue and chikunguniya... We will talk day after tomorrow," Mr Kejriwal said after voting.His comment was a reference to his tweets earlier this week, when he alleged "The BJP could not clean Delhi or eradicate dengue in ten years...vote carefully. If your child falls prey to chikungunya or dengue, you are responsible for it if you chose BJP. I can offer free treatment to your child in (the Delhi government) hospitals, but why should they suffer in the first place?"Today's Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD elections are being seen by his rivals as a test for Mr Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after two years in power in Delhi.Among other early voters today were Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who voted at a booth in Greater Kailash 3 in South Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who voted in Pandav Nagar in East Delhi, and Dr Harshvardhan of the BJP in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken too voted along with his daughter at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden.