Manipur Elections 2017: Congress Has Highest Number Of Rich Candidates In Phase 2

Manipur elections 2017: Voting for the final phase will take place at 7am today.

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates- Phase 2 Party Total number of candidates analysed No of Rich Candidates BJP 22 8 Cong 22 10 Naga Peoples Front 11 5 Manipur National Democratic Front 4 1 NCP 1 1 Peoples Democratic Alliance 1 1 National Peoples Party 7 1 IND 9 2 OTHERS 21 0 TOTAL 98 29 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

The five-state elections will today come to an end with Manipur voting in the final phase along with Uttar Pradesh, which will vote for the seventh and last phase today. The north-eastern state has 60 assembly constituencies, out of which 38 voted in the first phase of elections on March 4. The remaining 22 constituencies will vote today.The campaigning for the first phase saw national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing multiple rallies throughout the state. During campaigning, there were bitter exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over the ongoing economic blockade in the state and the Naga Peace Accord.At least 30 per cent candidates are millionaires, with Congress topping the list as 10 of its 22 candidates declared assets of over Rs 1 crore. A total of 29 candidates are crorepatis. The BJP has taken the second place as eight of its candidates are crorepatis.According to data provided by the Manipur Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), five candidates out of the 98 analysed have wealth over Rs 5 crore, eight over Rs 2 crore and 34 over Rs 50 lakh.The average assets per candidate were found to be Rs 1.33 crore. There is no candidate who has declared zero assets.Votes will be counted for Manipur's elections on March 11.To give you more on the candidates fielded by each party, here's a list of rich candidates in phase 2 of the Manipur elections 2017, whose declared income and assets total over Rs 1 crore.