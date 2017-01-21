Man Who Called Up Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister About Cop Nexus Arrested

A man who had called up Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, claiming to be a police constable and accused the police department of being lax in dealing with prohibition laws has been arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch.The minute-long audio clip which has gone viral caused much embarrassment to the state government as the caller, identifying himself as Gopal Patel, claimed to be a constable and alleged that senior officials were preventing lower cadre officials from enforcing prohibition laws.The caller had given his buckle number and claimed to be posted in Madhavpura police station. However, the crime branch has found that Gopal had quit the police department in 2014 and had even given a fake buckle number during the telephone conversation.He had been booked under section 170 of the Indian Penal Code for falsely impersonating as a government officer. The audio clip had gone viral in which Mr Patel allegedly claimed that cops down the line were not being allowed to implement prohibition laws since seniors were hand in glove with bootleggers.Here's the transcript of the audio clip that has gone viral:Gopal Patel: Sir, my name is Gopal Patel. I am a police constable. Recently, you have strengthened the prohibition laws, which is commendable. Contrary to curbing the menace it has increased the liquor prices by bootleggers.Deputy Chief Minister: It's your responsibility as a constable. Why can't you enforce?Gopal Patel: Sir, we at the lowest level are trying to enforce but senior officials and government ministers are not letting it happen...Deputy Chief Minister: You should tell officers about it.Gopal Patel: But sir, thought you should know I am a police constable and my buckle number is 2199.Deputy Chief Minister: Which police station?Gopal Patel: I am serving with Madhavpura police station.