Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Are Officially Divorced

Former celeb couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were the picture of a happy family at the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai on Wednesday. On Thursday, they were divorced. The estranged couple have been granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court, their lawyers confirmed to mid-day. Malaika and Arbaaz have been married about 18 years and have a 14-year-old son whom they accompanied to the Bieber concert. Malaika has been given custody of their son, Arbaaz has visitation rights, reports mid-day. Malaika Arora, 43, and Arbaaz Khan, 49, separated last year and later filed for divorce by mutual consent.
Highlights
- The Bandra Family Court granted the couple a divorce on Thursday
- Malaika and Arbaaz were married for about 18 years
- They are parents to a 14-year-old son
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced last year in March that they were separating, after months of rumours that insisted their marriage was on the rocks. "Yes, it's true that we are separated. The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn't mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives. We have maintained a dignified silence till now but it is causing us too much confusion and is disturbing for our families. To put all of the speculation to rest, we are giving out this statement," said an allegedly joint statement given to DNA. Malaika's friends and family were reported to have been upset with Arbaaz over the statement which, the reports said, was actually an unilateral announcement by him. The former couple filed for divorce in November.
While they were separated, Malaika Arora was included in many Khan family celebrations. Arbaaz, the brother of actor Salman Khan, belongs to a famously close-knit family. Malaika was spotted at various parties and festivals. She also accompanied the Khans to Maldives for a family vacation.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan met while shooting an advertisement for a coffee brand. They married in 1998, after featuring together in a music video. Over the years, Malaika has featured in films starring or made by Arbaaz, like Dabangg. In 2015, they co-hosted Power Couple, a reality show.