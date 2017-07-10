Malabar Naval Exercise Begins In Bay Of Bengal Amid Standoff With China Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and Japan's helicopter carrier JS Izumo are some of the warships participating in Malabar Naval Exercise 2017

The navies of the US, Japan and India today launched a wargame in the Bay of Bengal to improve operational coordination and jointly tackle maritime threats . The Indian Navy's troop-landing ship INS Jalashwa and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya are participating in the Malabar Naval Exercise 2017.The US Navy has sent its aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and guided missile cruiser USS Princeton, among other ships, while some of the ships that Japan has sent include helicopter carrier JS Izumo and destroyer JS Sazanami, a press statement said.The 21st edition of the naval exercise, conducted ashore and at-sea, will include carrier strike group operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations, and surface and anti-submarine warfare tactics. Medical and helicopter operations will also be conducted at Malabar Naval Exercise 2017.The navies of Indian, Japanese and the US have an understanding and knowledge of shared working environment at sea, the statement said.The Malabar Naval Exercise 2017 is being held amid a standoff between the armies of India and China in the Sikkim sector.