Video: Girl Bitten By Dog In Lift At Noida Apartment

The dog seen entering the lift just before attacking the girl

The lift opens and a dog jumps at her. The shocked girl is pushed back, clutching her hand in pain, showed a disturbing video from a Noida housing society. This is the latest in the growing list of dog attacks.

The incident, captured on CCTV, is reported from Lotus 300 Society in Noida's Sector 107, an upscale neighbourhood.

A man is seen shooing away the dog and then kicks him out of the lift. The lift then closes briefly before it opens again and the dog scurries in for the second time but then moves away as the gates shut.

The girl moves back yet again, shaking with fear, showed the CCTV video, checking her arm and letting out a cry.

At one point, she is seen wiping her tears with her T-shirt. The lift reaches the ground floor and she exits.

There has been no statement form the society and the police so far.

In April, a German Shepherd was seen charging at a six-year-old girl riding her bicycle within an apartment complex in Ghaziabad.

In March, the Centre asked states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs.

The directive added that those who already have these breeds as pets must sterilise them at once. The Animal Husbandry Department said it has received representations from citizen forums and Animal Welfare Organisations to ban people from keeping some breeds as pets.