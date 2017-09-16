Main Litigant In Ayodhya Babri Masjid Case Dies

One of the oldest litigants in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Mahant Bhaskar Das, died of illness this morning in Ayodhya. He was 89 years old.He headed the Nirmohi Akhara, founded in the 1700s , and one of the 14 monastic orders recognised by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is the apex body for such ordersLast year , Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the case, had died. He was 96.Mahant Bhaskar Das was admitted to a private medical facility on Tuesday following breathing problems where he later suffered a brain stroke.Doctors had earlier advised that he be taken to a super-speciality hospital either in Lucknow or Delhi. However, the ageing priest refused to leave the temple town.Faizabad lawmaker Lallu Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Nirmal Khatri and several local Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders besides others paid their homage to Mr Das.All shops in the Hanumangarhi area here have downed their shutters as a mark of respect for Mr Das.The seer's disciples recalled that he had cordial relations with Hashim Ansari, the other oldest litigant in the case, who passed away in July.