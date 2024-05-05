Watch: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ram Mandir, 1st Since Grand January Event

PM Modi praying at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, his first visit since the temple inauguration in January.

In a televised ceremony two days ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi was seen prostrating before the Ram Lalla idol.

Earlier in the day, he had addressed rallies in Etawah and Sitapur.

The entrance gates to the temple were decorated with flowers, with 'Om' formed with yellow petals. Replicas of a bow and an arrow made using flowers were also seen at various places.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Lalla seated in the temple wore a light pink attire on Sunday.

"At Ayodhya, prayed to Prabhu Shri Ram for the well being of my fellow 140 crore Indians," PM Modi posted on X after the visit.

Voting in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which the Ayodhya district falls, will take place in the fifth phase of the elections on May 20.

Post the temple visit, the Prime Minister held a mega roadshow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.

People lined up the road on both sides as the Prime Minister's motorcade passed through.

A group of saree-clad women walked in front of the prime minister's vehicle.

The roadshow, which began from the temple's entrance, ended at the Naya Ghat Road crossing, two kilometres away, party officials said.