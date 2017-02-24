Maha Shivaratri 2017: All You Need To Know

Maha Shivratri is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva, with devotees observing day-long fasts. The term Maha Shivratri is derived from the three words - Maha, Shiva, Ratri. Hindus follow this festival with utmost fervour. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the new moon in the month of Maagha. This year, the festival will be observed on the evening of February 24. On the day, temples across the country are decorated with lights and devotees get together in temples and chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' all night long.According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Maagha. This year, the festival will be observed on the evening of February 24.It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this day.On this day devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva by chanting 'Om Namah Shiva'. Shiv Lingam is bathed with milk, water, honey, curd and ghee (purified butter) signifying purification of the soul.Maha Shivratri is celebrated across India and in neighbouring Nepal. In India, the most popular celebrations take place in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where Lord Shiva is believed to have stayed. Here, devotees carry out large processions with idol of Lord Shiva.There are various mythological legends associated with Maha Shivratri. According to a popular legend, a hunter could not find anything to kill for his food in a forest. As he was walking looking for a prey, it started raining. He then climbed on top of a Woodapple tree to catch a deer for his food. In order to make the animal come within his reach, he started throwing woodapple leaves on the ground, unaware that there was a Shiva Lingam next to the tree. Pleased with his patience, Lord Shiva appeared in front of the hunter and blessed him with wisdom. The hunter stopped eating meat afterwards, the legend says.