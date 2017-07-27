Indu Sarkar To Release Tomorrow. Supreme Court Says Can't Curb Artistic Freedom The Supreme Court has ruled that a film's script had to have a little drama and exaggeration.

Supreme Court has declined to stay release of Indu Sarkar, a film set in the backdrop of Emergency NEW DELHI: Indu Sarkar, a film set in the backdrop of Emergency can be released on Friday. The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition to stop release of the movie that has characters inspired by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi, holding that "national interest or the right to know is more paramount than an individual's reputation".



"Exhibition of movie is an artistic expression within the parameters of law and there is no justification to curtail the release of the movie," the court ruled, holding that the celluloid project was not a document. "A film's script has to have a little dram and exaggeration," the court observed.



, who claims to be the biological daughter of late Sanjay Gandhi,



"It is absolutely a great relief... Welcome that the court held that artistic freedom cannot be curbed,"



But Ms Paul who had approached the court suggested that the filmmaker hadn't heard the last of her. "The game is not over yet. I can come to court seeking defamation against Bhandarkar," she told NDTV.



Indu Sarkar deals with the controversial state of Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, a period of deep unrest which saw civil liberties being suspended across the country.



Over the last few weeks, Mr Bhandarkar, 48, also had to cancel more than one promotional event for the film due to violence and threats by Congress workers.



The party had distanced itself from the attacks but expressed concern about the representation of Indira Gandhi's government and how the Emergency played out.



