Live: President Pranab Mukherjee's Speech At Parliament's Budget Session 2017

This is a historic session due to the advancement of budget and merging of the rail budget

We gather once again to celebrate democracy to celebrate the culture which says sabka saath sabka vikas

This year marks 300 birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji and the path shown by them serves as a beacon of inspiration

We are observing the one thousandth birth anniversary of the great saint-philosopher Ramanujacharya

This year marks the Centenary year of Champaran Satyagraha

Janashakti has transformed Swachh Bharat Mission into a jan-andolan

My government salutes the strength of janashakti and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman

At the core of all my government's policies is the welfare of the poor, dalit, downtrodden, deprived, farmers, labourers and the young people

My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unfunded

Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes

To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started

Over Rs 2 lakh crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

Over 1 lakh bank mitras appointed by bank and over 2 lakh dak reps will also serve as banking reps

Under the Antodaya Yojna, we aim to empower women particularly from deprived sections

Over 16,000 crores have been made available to self help groups

My government has helped poor through housing schemes, clean water and green energy initiatives

Poor sanitation weakens the economy of the poor households

Under this mission 3 crore toilets have been constructed

Pradhan Mantri Jal Avaas and Ujjwala Yojnas provides clean water, free gas connections and smoke free kitchens. 37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

Under Under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages, in darkness since independence, have been electrified in record time

Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate "every child everywhere" against preventable diseases. It has helped 55 lakh children

In farmer’s welfare lies the country’s economic prosperity

My government has taken many stops to improve the lives of farmers

Affordable credit, improved irrigation facilities, improved productivity through soil health care cards

3 crore Kisan or farmer cards will be converted to rupee debit cards.

Women must be are fully empowered and their skills and talents are fully utilized

Over 1 crore accounts have been opened for the safety of girl child

The PM Surakshit Matriti Abhiyaan will provide important healthcare and ensure maternity leaves at workplaces

65 per cent population is below the age of 35. Young people are our greatest strength. Their energies must be channelized.

My government has taken steps for their skill development and improve their employability

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has been launched with a budget of 12,000 crores to train 1 crore youth over the next 10 years

Promotional scheme with budget of 10,000 crores for employment opportunities

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana expanded ambit of risk-coverage, doubled sum insured & facilitated lowest-ever premium

My government has opened avenues for higher education for weaker sections

There have been more admissions in IITs

New skill centres are being established for promoting entrepreneurship

Government has announced a package of 6,000 crores, and is expected to generate over 1 crore jobs, mostly for women

Minimum wages increased by 42 per cent in agricultural and non sectors

Workers in informal sector will benefit from decision to make employers pay through bank accounts. They will also enjoy health benefits and social security through PFs

To protect senior citizens interest rates have been fixed at 8 per cent per month for 10 years.

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women

The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace

With motto of "Har Haath ko Hunar", my govt has taken several steps for skilling youth and improving their employability

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore

Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students

100 of 300 districts will be developed in tribal areas

Success of India blind cricket team and success at Paralympics shows what divyangs can achieve given the opportunity. My government is committed to their development

Our policy is is improving lives of divyangs. A common sign language being developed inter-country

A health insurance cover for divyangs

Like the strings of sitar which play different notes but together play a beautiful melody - different religions

My government is committed to inclusive developments of minority communities. Fellowships have ensured better education

Just as the drops of rain water and streams converging in the sea, my government's policies converge for the development of the poor



President Pranab Mukherjee is addressing Parliament in a joint session of both houses as is customary ahead of the budget session which begins today. Despite opposition of parties, the government advanced the budget presentation to February 1, which it said would ensure important policy changes are implemented by April 1 when the new fiscal year begins. The economic survey will be tabled today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who will present the Union Budget tomorrow. In a first, the Rail Budget has also been merged with the union budget.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties and leaders to help in a smooth and meaningful functioning of the session. The Trinamool Congress of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, however, said it will skip the first two days of the Budget session, including the traditional President's address in Parliament's Central Hall.