Who Is Nancy Tyagi, Indian Fashion Influencer Who Made Cannes 2024 Debut In Self-Stitched Gown

Ms Tyagi poured her "heart and soul" into creating her Cannes debut outfit.

Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, marked her red carpet debut in a beautiful pink gown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The content creator took to Instagram to share about her "dream come true" moment. In the caption of the post, she revealed that her dress was not from a designer house but was her own creation. She poured her "heart and soul" into creating her Cannes debut outfit, which took her 30 days to make. "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal," Ms Tyagi wrote in the post. She also shared a series of photos showing her walking the prestigious red carpet.

"I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" the content creator added.

Shared just a few hours ago, Ms Tyagi's post has already accumulated more than 310,000 likes. In the comments section users praised the fashion influencer and called her "legendary".

"I don't why but it feels like we all have won here. I mean it's a dream for every small city ppl and she has done it so gracefully.. it feels like a personal win," one user wrote. "The happiest I've been for someone I don't personally know!" said another.

"hard work and talent in equal parts. you're legendary, Nancy. this will go down in the books," expressed a third user. "A story like this restores my belief in the power of hard work and goodness. Literally the most well deserved of all!" commented a fourth.

"I don't know her personally but still I feel joy seeing her on the red carpet. You made for bigger and bigger things Nancy. God bless you. Let me tell you one more thing there's no comparison but still I admit you looked far better than Bollywood celebs. The design the stitch hair makeup everything is wow. And yes that innocent smile," said one Instagram user.

Who Is Nancy Tyagi?

My Tyagi hails from Uttar Pradesh. She walked the red carpet as part of the Brut India Squad. The content creator has nearly 870,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 million subscriptions on YouTube. She is known for her impressive DIY skills. Over the years, she has even recreated iconic looks sported by celebrities around the world.

"I'm Nancy Tyagi, and I love anything and everything about Fashion! I create outfits from scratch and style them in my own way. Apart from that, I love trying out new makeup and skincare products, so check out my videos to know more!" her YouTube page reads.