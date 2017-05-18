Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: ICJ (UN Court) Verdict On India vs Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: ICJ verdict on India vs Pakistan today at 3:30 pm (File Photo)



11:25 (IST) The ICJ or International Court of Justice at the Hague, which heard arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case from both India and Pakistan on Monday, will deliver its verdict at 3:30 pm today.





The ICJ or International Court of Justice at the Hague, which heard arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case from both India and Pakistan on Monday, will deliver its verdict at 3:30 pm today. India will know today if it has won its case against Pakistan at the UN's top court over the planned execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer, who has been sentenced to death over alleged espionage by a Pakistani military court. India said that Pakistan has violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by denying Mr Jadhav, 47, access to legal and other assistance from India, and that Pakistan should be ordered to stop his execution. Arguing that the top UN court doesn't have jurisdiction in the matter, it responded to India's appeal by telling the court that it should decline jurisdiction in the case. Pakistan has claimed that Mr Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive province of Balochistan. There has been a long-running conflict in Balochistan between Pakistani security forces and a militant separatist movement.