5 Important Points India Made Against Pak At UN Court

Senior lawyer Harish Salve is representing India at the International Court of Justice

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today began hearing India's appeal against its national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by Pakistan. Mr Jadhav, a former navy officer, was sentenced to death last month after being held guilty by a Pakistani military court of spying and subversive activities. The 46-year-old was arrested last March by Pakistan. India says Mr Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran, where he was running a business, and framed based on a confession forced out of him.