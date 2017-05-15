5 Important Points India Made Against Pak At UN Court

Senior lawyer Harish Salve is representing India at the International Court of Justice
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today began hearing India's appeal against its national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by Pakistan. Mr Jadhav, a former navy officer, was sentenced to death last month after being held guilty by a Pakistani military court of spying and subversive activities. The 46-year-old was arrested last March by Pakistan. India says Mr Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran, where he was running a business, and framed based on a confession forced out of him.
Here are five important points India made against Pakistan at the UN court:
There is an immediate threat to him to be executed eve before a decision is passed here.
The situation is grave, it Is urgent, and hence approached this court at such short notice.
Human rights which are treated as "basics" have been thrown to the wind by Pakistan.
Pakistan has claimed overwhelming evidence of spying, but despite India's repeated requests, not provided a single shred of evidence or documents.
All requests for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav fell on deaf ears.