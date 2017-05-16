Guess How Much Harish Salve Is Charging To Fight India's Case In UN Court

Today, in a tweet, Ms Swaraj said 61-year-old Mr Salve, an authority on constitutional law who has often represented India in international forums, is charging only Rs 1.
Ms Swaraj's tweet was a response to a tweet from another user, which read:
Any good India lawyer would have done the same and with much less expenses than #HarishSalve. Wait for the verdict!https://t.co/Gfw3sBufrL— #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) May 15, 2017
The minister’s reply read:
Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs.1/- as his fee for this case. https://t.co/Eyl3vQScrs— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 15, 2017
There is an "immediate threat" that Mr Jadhav will be executed even before the International Court reaches a decision, India said. "The situation is grave, it is urgent, and hence we approached this court at such short notice," Mr Salve told the court.
India has said Pakistan has denied consular access to Mr Jadhav - who was abducted from Iran while running a business there - 16 times. His trial in Pakistan, Mr Salve said, was "farcical" and without a shred of evidence. "The basic rights of Jadhav were thrown to the winds," Mr Salve said, adding that he was given a lawyer only as the trial was about to end.
Arguing that Mr Jadhav was arrested from the restive Baluchistan province, where he was sent to carry out subversive activities, Pakistan accused India of using the world court as a "political theatre".